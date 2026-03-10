Azerbaijani FM discusses expanding political dialogue with Colombian ambassador (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Colombia’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations on March 10, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of her credentials, and Minister Bayramov congratulated her on beginning her diplomatic mission in the country.

The officials exchanged views on expanding political dialogue and enhancing cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade, tourism, education, culture, and demining activities. They also reviewed preparations for political consultations between the Foreign Ministries and highlighted mutual support in multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement, on issues of peace, security, and sustainable development.

The significance of inter-parliamentary relations was emphasized, with both sides noting the benefits of reciprocal visits and contacts between friendship groups.

Additionally, the situation in the Middle East amid ongoing conflicts was discussed, with the Colombian ambassador underlining her country’s support for de-escalation. Other bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual interest were also addressed.

