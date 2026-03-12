EDB sees strong growth in Central Asia’s intra-regional investment flows
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Rapid intra-regional FDI growth in Central Asia, driven by construction and policy reforms, underscores the region’s rising economic integration and investment attractiveness.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy