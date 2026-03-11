Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
We highly value Azerbaijan’s invaluable assistance in the evacuation of EU citizens from Iran - President of European Council António Costa

Politics Materials 11 March 2026 18:02 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Emin Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the assistance that Azerbaijan has provided to European citizens to facilitate their safe repatriation from Iran, António Costa, President of the European Council, said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Trend reports.

Stating that a very difficult geopolitical situation is currently unfolding in the region, Antonio Costa emphasized the European Union’s full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.

