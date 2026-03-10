Uzbekistan, China’s ZTE agree on telecom, data center development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. Uzbekistan and China’s ZTE signed a memo on cooperation in the development of telecommunications infrastructure, the introduction of advanced communication technologies, and the modernization of data center infrastructure, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The document was signed during a meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and a ZTE delegation led by the company’s Senior Vice President James Zhang on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress.

During the talks, the parties discussed the development of mobile communication networks, expansion of broadband infrastructure, deployment of next-generation telecommunications technologies, and modernization of data center facilities. They also reviewed opportunities for advancing the digital economy, introducing innovative solutions in telecom networks, and launching new services based on advanced technologies.

Representatives of ZTE highly praised the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan aimed at developing the telecommunications sector and expressed readiness to further expand technological cooperation with the country.

