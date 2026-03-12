Kyrgyzstan reports level of IT adoption among enterprises

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 12. In 2024, a total of 4,668 enterprises and organizations in Kyrgyzstan, representing over 31% of the total, were equipped with local area networks (LANs).

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that more than 41% of these networks were installed in educational institutions, while 8.9 percent were used by trade organizations and 8.1% by institutions in the government, defense, and mandatory social security sectors.

The IT infrastructure of enterprises and organizations is assessed through indicators such as the presence of local area networks (LANs), access to the Internet, availability of email services, the number of specialized software tools by type of economic activity, and the existence of official websites.

The data were published in a recently released report summarizing the results of information and communication technology (ICT) usage in Kyrgyzstan for 2024, offering updated insights into the level of digital infrastructure and technology adoption among enterprises and organizations in the country.