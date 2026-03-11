Uzbekistan, Belarus move to boost agricultural trade flows

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed expanding bilateral trade in agricultural and food products, with a focus on increasing exports of Uzbek fruits and vegetables and Belarusian meat and dairy products, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Davron Vakhabov and representatives of major Belarusian retail chains. The meeting was also attended by Belarus’ Deputy Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Svetlana Korotkevich and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Rakhmatulla Nazarov.

During the talks, the parties noted strong demand for Uzbek agricultural products in the Belarusian market. In this regard, they discussed opportunities to increase bilateral trade volumes and expand cooperation in the supply of food products.

To intensify direct dialogue between businesses, the sides proposed organizing business missions of Belarusian retail chains to Uzbekistan, which are expected to facilitate new contracts and strengthen partnerships between entrepreneurs.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to enhance business-to-business contacts, exchange commercial proposals, and begin preparations for the planned business missions in the near future.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus increased by 25% in 2025, approaching $1 billion. In February 2026, contracts worth nearly $110 million were signed during the official visit of a Belarusian government delegation to Uzbekistan, underscoring both countries’ intention to further expand economic cooperation.