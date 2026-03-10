Turkmenistan Airlines grounds flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 10. Turkmenistan Airlines has announced the suspension of flights on its Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah routes until April 1, 2026, due to ongoing airspace restrictions in Iran, Trend reports via the company.

The airline stated that this decision followed a comprehensive risk assessment, which prioritized flight safety.

Passengers affected by the canceled flights are entitled to a full refund without penalties or may opt to reschedule their travel for the nearest available flight at no additional cost. Travelers are advised to contact either the point of purchase or the airline’s local offices to arrange refunds or rebooking.

For tickets purchased online via the airline’s official website, refunds will be processed directly to the bank card used for the original payment.

Turkmenistan Airlines has also urged passengers to stay informed of any updates regarding flight statuses through its official website and sales offices, apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Earlier, from March 2 through March 4, 2026, the airline temporarily suspended operations on the Ashgabat–Dubai–Ashgabat and Ashgabat–Jeddah–Ashgabat routes for the same reason, following airspace restrictions imposed by Iran.