OPEC tallies Azerbaijan's crude oil production in February 2026
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan's crude oil production remained stable in February 2026, holding steady from the previous month but slightly higher than January's output. The country’s average annual oil production saw a decline from the previous year. OPEC reports show this shift in production levels over the past two years.
