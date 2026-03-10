Kyrgyzstan sees sharp growth in plastic cards and payment infrastructure
Photo: Central Bank of Estonia
The rapid growth of bank cards and payment infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan signals accelerating digitalization of the financial sector and a steady shift toward cashless transactions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy