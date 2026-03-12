Another advantage for Birbank users: no need to scan receipts to receive VAT refunds

The country’s first digital bank Birbank continues to offer its customers innovative financial solutions. As a result of social cooperation with the State Tax Service, the process of receiving VAT refunds has become even more convenient for Birbank users.

From now on, when making payments through POS terminals belonging to Kapital Bank/Birbank and Paşa Bank, there is no longer a need to scan QR codes or receipts to receive VAT refunds. When a payment is made with a Birbank card through these POS terminals, the receipt is automatically added to the “Recently added receipts” section in the Birbank app, and the VAT amount is credited to the balance within the next 30 days. To use this feature, simply activate the “Automatically add receipts” button in the “ƏDV geri al” section of the Birbank mobile application.

At the initial stage, this feature is available only for Birbank cards. The new functionality is already valid at many retail and public catering establishments across the country, including shops, restaurants and pharmacies. In the near future, the project is planned to be expanded to cover all shopping and service points.

For more information: https://birbank.az/edvavtoskan

