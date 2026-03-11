Uzbekistan, Italy's Technip Energies discuss new investments in mining industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Italy’s Technip Energies discussed opportunities for attracting investment into the extraction and processing of strategic mineral resources, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining and Geology.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Rustam Yusupov, Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, and a delegation from Technip Energies, an Italian engineering firm.

During the session, Uzbekistan highlighted its potential in the field of rare and technology metals, emphasizing the opportunities for developing new projects that align with international standards.

The parties also explored avenues for deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly through the implementation of joint ventures.

Technip Energies, a global leader in engineering and technology, specializes in energy, chemicals, and industrial sectors, including LNG, hydrogen, petrochemicals, and sustainable solutions, and operates in numerous countries around the world.