Uzbekistan sees nearly 70% leap in trade with U.S.
In early 2026, Uzbekistan's trade with the United States experienced a notable uptick, indicative of a swift enhancement in bilateral economic relations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy