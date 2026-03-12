Global challenges turn co-op into necessity, rather than option, UN official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Global challenges make cooperation not an option, but a necessity, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"Global challenges make cooperation not an option, but a necessity. Climate change is accelerating, exacerbating threats to stability. Development gaps and debt problems are slowing progress toward achieving sustainable development goals. At the same time, rapid technological changes, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, are transforming our economies and societies faster than governance systems can adapt," she said.

Valovaya noted that the escalation of military action in the Middle East is another reminder of how fragile regional security is and how quickly crises can affect the international system, undermining peace and security.