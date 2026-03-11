Armenian PM expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the decision to lift restrictions on railway transportation to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Pashinyan made the statement while addressing the European Parliament.

"For the first time since independence, in November 2025, a train arrived in the Republic of Armenia via Azerbaijan, also passing through Georgia. This was preceded by a statement by the President of Azerbaijan in October 2025 on lifting restrictions on rail transport to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, and I am grateful to the President of Azerbaijan for this decision," the Armenian PM said.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stated that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had existed since the time of the occupation, and that the first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia, followed later by Russian grain.

To date, more than 22,000 tons of grain (320 railcars) and 610 tons of fertilizer (9 railcars) have already been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.