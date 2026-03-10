Azerbaijan interested in working with American companies in creation of industrial clusters

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. Azerbaijan is interested in working with one or several leading American companies as anchor investors or co-investors in the creation of industrial clusters in the country, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend's special corespondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“Another strategic priority for Azerbaijan is the development of a modern digital economy and innovation ecosystem. During this conference, Azerbaijan and the U.S. technology company HAIMAKER.AI will sign a memorandum of understanding on the development of an AI-based data center in Azerbaijan. This initiative represents an important step forward toward positioning Azerbaijan as a regional digital infrastructure hub connecting Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia. Azerbaijan is also focused on developing modern industrial clusters aimed at producing high-value export-oriented products. In this context, we are interested in working with one or several leading American companies as anchor investors or co-investors in the creation of industrial clusters in Azerbaijan. This project will involve modern factories based on advanced technologies while also contributing to the development of highly skilled human capital capable of working with modern industrial technologies,” said Aliyev.

He noted that Azerbaijan is ready not only to attract investment, but also to participate as a co-investor in strategic projects.

“Through institutions like the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan and other national investment mechanisms, Azerbaijan can invest alongside international partners in bankable projects, share risks, and accelerate implementation. One of the most important platforms for investment cooperation is the Alat Free Economic Zone located next to the Port of Baku. This zone offers full tax and customs exemptions, unrestricted foreign ownership, full profit repatriation, and a modern regulatory environment designed specifically for international investors. Our ambition is for Alat to evolve into a regional economy comparable in its role to Singapore in Southeast Asia or Israel in the Middle East, providing American companies with an efficient operational place for investment, logistics, manufacturing, and digital services across the broader Eurasian region. The United States has been one of Azerbaijan's most important economic partners for three decades. Today, we have the opportunity to expand this partnership beyond energy into digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and new supply chains connecting Central Asia with global markets. Azerbaijan offers political stability, strategic geographic location, and investment-ready infrastructure, and we are ready to invest alongside our partners. We invite American companies and investors to become part of this next chapter of U.S.-Azerbaijan economic cooperation,” Aliyev added.