Trendyol Executive predicts e-commerce to surpass quarter of global retail market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Trendyol, which operates in Azerbaijan as well as other countries, currently provides services in 35 countries, including 27 in Europe and six in the Caucasus region, said Erdem Biçer, Head of Marketing at Trendyol, Trend reports.

Speaking today in Baku during a forum held on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, titled “Consumers in the Modern Digital World: E-Commerce, Digital Services, and Security Issues,” Biçer noted that the platform attracts over 20 million daily visitors, with more than 40 million active users.

“The number of products sold on the platform exceeds 1 billion. Moreover, our seller portfolio includes more than 250,000 active sellers.

Globally, the share of e-commerce in retail trade continues to grow. Currently, it stands at around 20%, and forecasts indicate that by 2027, this share is expected to surpass 25%,” he said.

