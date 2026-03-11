Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s Anadolu Group plan expansion of automotive production projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s Anadolu Group discussed expanding cooperation and implementing new joint projects in the automotive industry, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Bora Koçak, Head of the Automotive Division of Anadolu Group.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current activities of SamAuto, in which Anadolu Group previously acquired a 75.2-percent stake, as well as prospects for further development of the enterprise.

Special attention was paid to the next stages of cooperation, including modernization of production facilities, expansion of manufacturing capacity, and the launch of new types of vehicles based on SamAuto.

Anadolu Group’s automotive division manufactures buses, midibuses, and light trucks at its plant in Kocaeli with an annual production capacity of about 4,000 units. The company exports its products to more than 40 countries and is one of Türkiye’s leading exporters of midibuses.

