Uzbekistan Airports expands cargo cooperation with Malaysia Airlines unit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. Uzbekistan Airports and Malaysia Airlines Berhad Cargo (MASkargo), the cargo division of Malaysia Airlines, have agreed to cooperate in servicing cargo flights at airports in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The agreement was reached during a working meeting with MASkargo’s Senior Manager for Special Projects and Engineering, Mir Amirul, during which the parties discussed prospects for handling the airline’s cargo flights at Tashkent International Airport.

As part of the cooperation, the airline’s first flight with a technical stop in Tashkent was performed on March 9, 2026, on the Kuala Lumpur - Tashkent - Amsterdam route.

MASkargo operates international and regional cargo transportation as the freight division of Malaysia Airlines. The airline’s main hub is located at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, while its partner network allows cargo shipments to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, cooperation with international cargo carriers is expected to expand the transit potential of Tashkent International Airport and strengthen Uzbekistan’s position as a regional aviation and logistics hub.