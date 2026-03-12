Uzbekistan sees nearly 70% leap in trade with U.S.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the United States reached $93.3 million in January 2026, increasing by 69.6% compared to $55.0 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee show that trade experienced a robust increase of 55.8%, rising from $59.9 million in January 2024, indicating a solid enhancement of economic relations between the two nations.

In the specified timeframe, Uzbekistan's export figures to the United States hit $32.1 million, representing 34.4% of the overall trade, whereas imports soared to $61.1 million, making up 65.6%, highlighting a trade structure heavily reliant on imports.

In January 2026, Uzbekistan's total foreign trade turnover hit $5.8 billion, marking an increase of $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, relative to the corresponding period in 2025.