Azerbaijan reveals VAT refunds on residential and non-residential properties
Azerbaijan's VAT Refund project continues to support citizens with refunds on property purchases. The program successfully refunded VAT on both residential and non-residential properties. Authorized banks facilitated the refunds for cashless transactions made during January and February 2026.
