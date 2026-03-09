Azerbaijan estimates credit card transactions in January 2026
Credit card activity in Azerbaijan declined at the start of 2026 compared with the previous year. Data from the Central Bank points to a drop in both the number and value of transactions. The figures reflect a slowdown in credit card spending.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy