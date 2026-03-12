WHO Chief highlights healthcare’s role in uniting nations amid global divisions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. In a divided and contradictory world, healthcare is one of the few areas where countries can and must unite, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the opening of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

"In a divided and contradictory world, healthcare is one of the few areas where countries can and must unite despite ideological differences in order to find joint solutions to common threats. That is why the World Health Organization was established nearly 78 years ago, and our Member States continue to work under its auspices. Last year, they adopted the WHO Pandemic Agreement, which, once ratified, will become a landmark instrument of international law to enhance global security against future pandemics," he said.

According to him, health care provides an important opportunity to overcome differences, standing at the intersection of security, development, justice, and trust. It transcends borders, ideologies, economies, ethnicities, religions, and other differences.