Container transportation along TITR increases in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 11. The volume of container transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased by 15% in 2025, reaching 42,000 TEU, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

This was stated during a meeting held by the heads of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Azerbaijan Railways, and Georgian Railway dedicated to the development of the TITR. The parties discussed measures to enhance the competitiveness of the corridor, eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks, and renew rolling stock.

Special attention was paid to digitalization and the integration of information systems to accelerate cargo transit.

As part of the event, the General Meeting of Shareholders of the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. was held. A new composition of the board of directors was approved.

In addition, the participants discussed operational issues of the International Association Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The next meeting on the development of the route is scheduled for April 20–24, 2026 in Astana and will be held on the sidelines of the 40th meeting of the Conference of General Directors (CGD) of the Organisation for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD).

For reference, the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. was established on a parity basis with the participation of the railways of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia and was registered at the Astana International Financial Centre in November 2024.