Azerbaijani parliamentarians meet with Latvian minister of agriculture in Riga (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 10 March 2026 12:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10.​ Azerbaijani parliamentarians held a meeting with Latvian Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze in Riga on March 9, Trend reports.

By instructions of the parliament speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, representatives of the Azerbaijan-Latvia working group on interparliamentary cooperation are holding meetings in the Latvian capital.

The representative delegation included Sevil Mikayilova, an MP and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) representing Azerbaijan, Kamran Bayramov, head of the working group, and Fazil Mustafa, a member of the group.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential for cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector.

