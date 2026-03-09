Iraq launches embassy in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 9. The Embassy of the Republic of Iraq has officially begun its work in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The opening was discussed during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between Deputy Foreign Minister Serdar Muhammetdurdyev and Chargé d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Turkmenistan, Jassim Mohammed Al-Attar.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side welcomed Iraq’s decision and expressed readiness to provide all necessary support for the effective functioning of the diplomatic mission.

The new embassy is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties also explored opportunities to expand cooperation between the business communities of Turkmenistan and Iraq, as well as to develop ties in culture, education, sports, and tourism.