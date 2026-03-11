Armenian PM applauds breakup of fuel monopoly thanks to Azerbaijan’s exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Imports of petroleum products from Azerbaijan have broken the decades-old monopoly in Armenia's fuel sector, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated while addressing the European Parliament, Trend reports.

"Armenia already imports petroleum products from Azerbaijan, which has helped reduce fuel prices in our market and break decades-old monopolies in the fuel sector," he said.

The prime minister also expressed hope that Azerbaijan will become an export destination for Armenia in the near future.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of RON-95 gasoline to Armenia. Subsequently, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of fuel, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel, were dispatched in 48 railcars.

On January 11, a train of 18 railcars carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was also sent to Armenia.

On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were delivered, then on March 5, 31 wagons with 1,984 tons of diesel fuel.

