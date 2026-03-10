Azerbaijan starting to develop unconventional oil and gas resources - SOCAR’s president

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. Azerbaijan is starting to develop unconventional oil and gas resources, said President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

He pointed out that this was not a part of the country’s agenda or priority., because of the fish reserves in the Caspian.

“We were focusing on offshore oil and gas fields. Now, in parallel with offshore oil and gas, we are also developing onshore unconventionals.

In that sense, U.S. companies are the natural partners to develop this project. Because they have access to technology, knowledge and expertise. That's what we need in order to develop successfully this project. We already have started this in cooperation with ExxonMobile,” he said.