Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to energy security - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. As an exporter of natural gas by pipelines, with respect to the geographical coverage of the countries, Azerbaijan is number one in the world, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the volume of export is growing and will continue to grow, serving as a vital factor for the energy security of many countries. As a reliable supplier of oil to the international market, Azerbaijan will continue to make its contribution to energy security.