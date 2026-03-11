Azerbaijan, China's iSoftStone assess cooperation in digital economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan and Chinese company iSoftStone discussed opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Li Huang, Executive Vice President of China's iSoftStone, we discussed Azerbaijan’s digital transformation agenda and opportunities for partnership in innovation.

We also exchanged views on technology transfer and cooperation to develop supply and value chains that would support the production of computers and electronic devices in our country," the publication reads.

In January of this year, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $417.8 million.

According to information, this is $38.3 million, or 10.1%, more than the same period of 2025.

Over the reporting period, trade turnover with China accounted for 11.81% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, the country in question ranked third among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade operations during the reporting period.

In January this year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $10.2 million to China. This is $9.06 million, or 9.2 times more than the same period last year.

During the reporting period, China exported goods worth $407.7 million to Azerbaijan, which is $29.2 million, or 7.7%, more than the same period in 2025. Thus, China ranked first among the countries from which Azerbaijan imported the largest amount of goods for the reporting period.