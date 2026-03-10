Kyrgyzstan adopts South Korean experience in agricultural digitalization

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 10. A delegation from Kyrgyzstan took part in a knowledge exchange program held in South Korea, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

The delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan for Digital Development, Asel Kenenbaeva.

The delegation included representatives of the ministry’s subordinate organizations - the AgroSmart State Institution and the State Enterprise State Breeding Farm - as well as representatives of the Agribusiness Competitiveness Center and farmers engaged in dairy farming and horticulture selected under the Resilient Agri-food Clusters Development Project (RACDP) financed by the World Bank.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation held bilateral meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of Korea, the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea, as well as leading Korean organizations involved in the development of smart agriculture solutions.

The knowledge exchange program included visits to vertical and indoor farms, as well as enterprises and research institutions working in the fields of automation, digital agriculture, and agricultural innovation.

Among them were Dawoon Co., Ltd. (Incheon), One Acre Farm (Yongin), Farm8 (Plan T) (Pyeongtaek), the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB, Daejeon), and others.

Participants in the program gained practical insights into advanced smart farming technologies and modern digital solutions used in the agricultural sector.

The implementation of the knowledge exchange program was made possible with the support of the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund, the Government of Korea, and the World Bank.

It is expected that the knowledge gained during the program will contribute to the introduction of modern smart technologies, increase the efficiency of agricultural production, and positively impact the development of farming in Kyrgyzstan.