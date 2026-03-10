Azerbaijan - natural partner for expanding trade, strategic cooperation - U.S. Department of Commerce

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. Azerbaijan is a natural partner for expanding trade and strategic cooperation ,said Jeffrey Kessler, Under Secretary for Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce, Trend's special corespondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“Economic cooperation strengthens shared prosperity and national security. And that basic understanding, has been essential in bringing business leaders and policymakers together successfully. As events unfold around and throughout the region, we're reminded that stronger connections and trusted partnerships are essential for reinforcing peace, stability, and resilience. Under the last administration, as we heard, relations were strained, bilateral relations were strained, which made it difficult for the private sector to engage fully. Now, the relationship between our two countries is stronger than ever. Already in the past year alone, U.S. exports to Azerbaijan increased by 54%, and the U.S. trade surplus with Azerbaijan increased a basic 231%,” he said.

Kessler noted that Azerbaijan has a strategic location, has strategic significance, sitting at a crossroads between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, and is a natural partner for expanding trade and strategic cooperation at a critical moment in history.

“The initialing of the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia that President Donald Trump brokered only underscores this. The agreement created a foundation of stability and opened the door to economic partnerships across the region and the Trump route for international peace and prosperity in the trip. TRIPP will connect markets and serve as a powerful alternative route to avoid our shared adversaries and strengthen cooperation. I also want to thank the USACC for advancing engagement in industries like critical minerals and information communications technology as well as many services industries, which I know are represented here by many of the companies in the room, and all of which are so vital to U.S. national security, as well as energy. Energy should not go unnoticed. The Department of Commerce looks forward to working with all of our partners in the U.S. business community and in Azerbaijan, to ensure that all of these sensitive technologies and strategic industries are used responsibly and shipped in our shared supply chains,” he added.