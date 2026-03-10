U.S. DFC in talks with South Caucasus stakeholders to identify eligible projects in priority sectors (Exclusive)

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is in contact with stakeholders in the South Caucasus to identify eligible projects across priority sectors, a DFC official told Trend on the sidelines of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) in Washington D.C.

DFC is the international investment arm of the U.S. Government. It partners with the private sector to mobilize capital for strategic investments around the world.

The DFC said it is eager to use the full range of its tools to support private sector-led projects in the South Caucasus region that advance this peace agenda, realize broader Middle Corridor goals, and create opportunities and benefits for U.S. companies.

"On August 8, 2025, President Trump brokered a historic peace declaration with Armenia and Azerbaijan and signed bilateral Memoranda of Understanding with the respective countries to deepen engagement across range of priorities. These priorities include boosting economic investment and advancing regional connectivity, including through energy, transit, and digital infrastructure. DFC is in contact with a broad range of public and private stakeholders in the region to conduct business development and identify eligible projects across priority sectors," noted the DFC official.

Earlier, following a visit by a U.S. business delegation to the Middle Corridor, DFC Managing Director Kenneth Angell said that the ​the United States' goal is to boost the efficiency of the Middle Corridor. Expressing hope that there will be opened up more opportunities for the Middle Corridor, Angell highlighted the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, otherwise known as TRIPP, as a key aspect of the forthcoming peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The U.S. government is open in providing financial tools, either in the area of exports, in the area of feasibility studies, in the area of investments in Azerbaijan," he added.

Moreover, Conor Coleman, Head of Investments at DFC said that the organization is working to build secure, strategic investment corridors and economic zones, noting that obviously, this aligns closely with the growing Middle Corridor.

He pointed out that the Trans-Caspian Corridor is a key area of focus for U.S. from foreign policy perspective.