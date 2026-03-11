EIA projects decline in Kazakhstan's oil production for 2026
Photo: EIA
Kazakhstan's oil and liquid hydrocarbon production is expected to see a decrease in 2026 compared to 2025 levels, before recovering in 2027, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy