Turkmenistan exchange facilitates diverse international commodity deals
Photo: SCRMET
Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan, India, Serbia and Turkey concluded transactions for liquefied gas, cement, pharmaceutical extracts and cotton yarn during the latest trading session at the Turkmen commodity exchange.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy