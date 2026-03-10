Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan sheds light on food products dispatched to Iran (PHOTO)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, nearly 30 tons of food products have been delivered from Azerbaijan to Iran via vehicles from the Ministry of Emergency Situations as part of the ongoing humanitarian aid effort, Emil Hasanzade, Director of the Reserves Control Department of the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the aid sent includes basic food products such as flour, rice, sugar, tea, as well as medicines and medical supplies.

Hasanzade said that vehicles loaded with humanitarian aid are already being dispatched and will be delivered to their destination as quickly as possible.

The humanitarian aid was organized to support the population in need in the neighboring country.

