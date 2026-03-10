Uzbekistan’s service imports reach new heights in early 2026
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan’s imports of services continued to grow at the beginning of 2026, driven mainly by travel, transport, and digital services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy