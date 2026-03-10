Bank ABB’s new AI assistants - AI-nur and AI-khan - are now available to everyone!

The conversational AI assistants introduced by Bank ABB, which is building the banking of the future, are now available to everyone after being successfully tested during the Beta stage. The AI assistants AI-khan and AI-nur provide customers with prompt support on all matters related to Bank ABB’s services and products, carry out banking operations through voice commands, and answer questions.

Now customers can simply talk to AI-khan and AI-nur to make transfers between their cards and accounts, as well as send money to other people using a mobile phone number.

The mobile phone number to which the funds will be transferred must be saved in the sender’s phone contacts. The user says the first and last name of the person who owns the mobile number, and the artificial intelligence immediately completes the transaction.

When necessary, AI-khan and AI-nur can also block a customer’s card or reactivate it.

The new artificial intelligence technology enables customers to carry out banking operations in a more convenient, faster, and more intuitive way. At the same time, security is maintained at the highest level.

With the addition of new features, the AI experience will soon cover other banking operations as well.

Detailed information about Bank ABB’s modern, useful, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and service offices, on the official website, through the Call Center at 937, and on the Bank’s official social media pages.