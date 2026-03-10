Kazakhstan rolls out ambitious housing plans for 2026
Kazakhstan plans to commission 18.5 million square meters of housing in 2026, with construction focused in major cities like Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy