President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on election as Supreme Leader of Iran

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Trend reports.

"Your Eminence Ayatollah Khamenei,

I congratulate you on your appointment as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Once again, I extend my condolences to you on the tragic passing of your father, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran stem from the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of good-neighborliness and friendship. I hope that together we will make further efforts to develop interstate relations in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

Once again, I convey my congratulations on your appointment to this high position and wish the friendly and brotherly people of Iran peace and security," the letter reads.