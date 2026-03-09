Uzbekistan, Latvia reveal current trade turnover and future targets

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 9. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Latvia reached $273.2 million in 2025, and the two countries aim to increase the figure to $500 million in the medium term, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The announcement was made during negotiations between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Latvia’s Minister of Transport Atis Švinka, held as part of the Latvian delegation’s official visit to Uzbekistan.

The program of the visit also included the 9th meeting of the Uzbekistan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission and the Uzbekistan–Latvia Business Forum, attended by representatives of government institutions and the business community from both countries.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and outlined prospects for its further expansion. Particular attention was given to strengthening industrial cooperation, expanding transport and logistics corridors between Central Asia and the European Union, and enhancing collaboration in digital technologies, agriculture, and education.

Meanwhile, on March 4, 2026, First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy Omarov held a separate meeting with Latvia’s Minister of Transport and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Atis Švinka. The sides discussed the development of Uzbek–Latvian cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, exchanged views on priority areas, and identified opportunities for expanding practical cooperation between the two countries.