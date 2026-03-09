Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani and Pakistani speakers discuss regional developments

Politics Materials 9 March 2026 13:34 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Ghafarova, discussed the processes taking place in the region with Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, during a phone conversation, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The parties also reviewed the issues of bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral cooperation between the parliament and the national assembly.

The conversation highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue in terms of peace, stability, and cooperation.

