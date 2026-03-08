Azerbaijan throws light on trade operations with Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. In January of this year, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $94.9 million.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that this is $188.5 million, or three times less than the same period of 2025.

Over the reporting period, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Germany accounted for 2.68% of the country's total trade turnover. Thus, the country ranked 6th among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest volume of trade operations during the reporting period.

In January this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries totaling $3.5 billion. This is $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, less than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade volume, $2.2 billion was accounted for by exports and $1.3 billion by imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $802 million, or 26.4%, and imports by $750 million, or 36.5%.

Consequently, foreign trade generated a positive balance of $933.6 million, which is $52.4 million, or 5.3%, less than last year.