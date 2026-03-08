Turkmenistan bids tender for road repairs in Nebitci residential complex
The Balkan Province Administration has invited local construction companies to participate in a tender for major road repairs within the Nebitçi residential complex in Balkanabat. Eligible enterprises can submit applications and supporting documents before the specified deadline.
