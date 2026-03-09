Bishkek at forefront of enterprise IT development in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: OECD
The data underscores the concentration of digital infrastructure and specialized software in Bishkek, highlighting regional disparities in IT adoption and technological capacity across Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy