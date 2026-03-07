Iranian president admits responsibility for attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has admitted responsibility for the drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan in a televised address today, Trend reports.

According to him, after the Supreme Leader and senior military commanders were killed in Iran, the armed forces opened fire on the territory of neighboring countries in an uncontrolled manner.

Pezeshkian said that at a meeting of the Supreme Leadership Council, the Iranian Armed Forces were instructed not to launch any attacks or missiles on countries that didn't attack Iran, and the nations that are launching attacks will be the only ones targeted.

The Iranian president expressed his apology to neighboring countries that were attacked by his country.

Although the Iranian Armed Forces denied the drone attack on Nakhchivan, Pezeshkian's statement practically, once again, shows that the attack on Nakhchivan was carried out by Iran.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

