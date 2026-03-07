Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 7 March 2026 18:01 (UTC +04:00)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The third day of competition - the first final day - at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva competed on the first final day. Unfortunately, they failed to take part in the top three. Nikita Simonov took fourth place in the rings program, and Deniz Aliyeva took sixth place in the vault.

Tomorrow, the last day - the second final day of the competition will be held. Azerbaijani gymnast Aydin Alizade will compete on that day.

The competition, which started on March 5, will end on March 8.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more