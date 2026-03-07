Third competition day at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku concludes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The third day of competition - the first final day - at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva competed on the first final day. Unfortunately, they failed to take part in the top three. Nikita Simonov took fourth place in the rings program, and Deniz Aliyeva took sixth place in the vault.

Tomorrow, the last day - the second final day of the competition will be held. Azerbaijani gymnast Aydin Alizade will compete on that day.

The competition, which started on March 5, will end on March 8.

