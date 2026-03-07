Azerbaijan reveals total number of its citizens passing from Iran by land

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A total of 300 citizens of Azerbaijan have arrived in Azerbaijan from Iran by land, the statement of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted a decision and given instructions to relevant state agencies to ensure unimpeded passage of Azerbaijani citizens in Iran to their country by land.

The statement added that the situation in the region is closely monitored, and necessary measures are taken to evacuate the citizens of Azerbaijan.

