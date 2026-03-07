Turkmenistan overfulfills state budget revenue plan 2M2026
Turkmenistan has overfulfilled the revenue side of its state budget in the first two months of the year, according to data presented at a Cabinet meeting on the country’s macroeconomic performance.
