Azerbaijani and Uzbek FMs debate Middle East escalation (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 7 March 2026 17:42 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani and Uzbek FMs debate Middle East escalation (PHOTO)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The ministers also discussed topics related to the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan strategic alliance, prospects for expanding cooperation in political, economic, and regional connectivity areas, as well as coordination within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Bayramov is on a working visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, to attend the informal meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.

