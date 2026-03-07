Kyrgyzstan set to modernize key power transmission line in its Issyk-Kul
Photo: European Commission
The project is expected to strengthen the reliability of electricity supply in eastern Kyrgyzstan and support regional economic activity by modernizing key transmission infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy